Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County Presents...
April 12, 2017 - Educators will have three opportunities to attend professional development workshops at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County this Spring. Survivor: Aron's Story, will take place on Tuesday, May 9, at 4 p.m.; Teaching Mockingbird, a Facing History and Ourselves workshop, will take place on Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m.; and Choice and Responsibility During the Holocaust, a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum workshop, will take palace on Thursday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m. All three workshops will be held at HMTC, Welwyn Preserve, 100 Crescent Beach Road, Glen Cove , NY.
