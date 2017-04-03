Help From The Heartland: Why Are We There?
Just under 250 members of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are taking part in a mission that could help bring peace to this embattled nation, as well as, greater security to the western world, by stifling Russian aggression. Six weeks ago, News 9 traveled to Ukraine to report firsthand on the efforts Oklahomans are making and the impact those efforts are having, and also to gain a better understanding of the stakes involved and why we are here in the first place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|14
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC