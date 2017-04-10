Help From The Heartland: The Soul of ...

Help From The Heartland: The Soul of Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

This city of about three-quarters of a million people was founded in 1256 by King Daniel of Galicia, who named it after his eldest son, Leo. Perhaps few places in Lviv reflect that fact as well as the sprawling Lychakiv cemetery, founded in the late 1700's, at about the same time the city and surrounding region were placed under the Hapsburg monarchy's large thumb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forums removed Apr 8 Cassandra_ 14
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Apr 7 RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar '17 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar '17 About time 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,027 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC