Head-on car collision kills five in northern Ukraine

3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least five people were killed and two others were injured in a road accident in the Zhytomyr region of northern Ukraine, the police said Tuesday. Two passenger cars collided head-on at 4:15 p.m. local time Monday on a road connecting the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the western city of Kovel, the police said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

