Head-on car collision kills five in northern Ukraine
At least five people were killed and two others were injured in a road accident in the Zhytomyr region of northern Ukraine, the police said Tuesday. Two passenger cars collided head-on at 4:15 p.m. local time Monday on a road connecting the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and the western city of Kovel, the police said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Apr 8
|Cassandra_
|14
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC