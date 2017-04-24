Group Accused Of DNC Hack Also Target...

Group Accused Of DNC Hack Also Targeted Firm Formerly Known As Blackwater: Report

A cyber-espionage group that targeted political parties during U.S. and French elections also launched a phishing campaign against Academi, the private military firm formerly known as Blackwater, a new report says. Pawn Storm, a hacking group also known as Fancy Bear, targeted Academi on April 24, 2014, according to a report released Tuesday by the cybersecurity firm Trend Micro.

Chicago, IL

