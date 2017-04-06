Gen. Keane: Message Is US 'Not Going ...

Gen. Keane: Message Is US 'Not Going to Tolerate' Chemical Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Gen. Jack Keane: "The United States is not going to underwrite the use of chemical weapons anymore." pic.twitter.com/ZQ724DLcH2 The cruise missiles attack on a Syrian airfield was a "very limited" operation intended to send a "decisive" message to the Bashar al-Assad regime the United State will no longer tolerate chemical weapon attacks, retired four-star general Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) 17 hr RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Mar 11 About time 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC