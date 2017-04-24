Gazprom Gets Help On Nordstream Expansion

Just a couple of weeks after the European Union admitted it cannot legally block the expansion of the Nordstream pipeline, Gazprom announced a work around to the financing of the project. The five companies who were blocked by Poland - Royal Dutch Shell , Engie SA , Uniper SE , Wintershall Holding GmbH and OMV AG -- earlier in the year from owning a 50% stake in the joint venture with Gazprom agreed instead to each loan the Russian state gas company EUR950 million to complete the project.

