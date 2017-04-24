Gazprom Gets Help On Nordstream Expan...

Gazprom Gets Help On Nordstream Expansion

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Just a couple of weeks after the European Union admitted it cannot legally block the expansion of the Nordstream pipeline, Gazprom announced a work around to the financing of the project. The five companies who were blocked by Poland - Royal Dutch Shell , Engie SA , Uniper SE , Wintershall Holding GmbH and OMV AG -- earlier in the year from owning a 50% stake in the joint venture with Gazprom agreed instead to each loan the Russian state gas company EUR950 million to complete the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) 8 hr About time 103
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 18 hr Truth 8
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Tue About time 8
Forums removed Apr 20 Cassandra_ 22
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Apr 20 About time 174
News Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15) Apr 20 About time 7
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,587,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC