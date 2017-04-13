Former Trump campaign chairman regist...

Former Trump campaign chairman registering with US as foreign agent

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Paul Manafort's lawyers have been in discussions with the Justice Department and he is expected to register as a foreign agent in a bid to resolve questions about his past work for Ukraine, according to sources briefed on the talks. Maloni said there was nothing improper about Manafort's political consulting for Yanukovych's political party, including how he was paid, and the lobbying ended before Manafort began working on Trump's campaign in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forums removed Apr 8 Cassandra_ 14
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Apr 7 RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar '17 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar '17 About time 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC