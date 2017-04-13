Former Trump campaign chairman registering with US as foreign agent

Paul Manafort's lawyers have been in discussions with the Justice Department and he is expected to register as a foreign agent in a bid to resolve questions about his past work for Ukraine, according to sources briefed on the talks. Maloni said there was nothing improper about Manafort's political consulting for Yanukovych's political party, including how he was paid, and the lobbying ended before Manafort began working on Trump's campaign in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.