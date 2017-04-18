Former Trump aide advises China tycoo...

Former Trump aide advises China tycoon on contracts

Monday

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump 's former campaign chairman, who has deep ties to Russia, is offering advice to a Chinese billionaire on how to win construction contracts for the US president's promised $1tn infrastructure buildout. Mr Manafort met Yan Jiehe , the billionaire founder of Pacific Construction Group, in Shanghai last Tuesday.

