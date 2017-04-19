Feature: Chinese investors breathe ne...

Feature: Chinese investors breathe new life to Ukraine's rural area

Newly sown fields, well-kept houses and modern farms -- the rural area surrounding Koryukovka settlement shines like a pearl among the string of abandoned villages in a remote corner of Ukraine's northern Chernigov region. After experiencing labour force outflow for decades, Koryukovka gained new life in 2013, when it attracted the interest of investors from Central China's Henan province.

