Exclusive: Ukraine Could Miss Out on ...

Exclusive: Ukraine Could Miss Out on up to $3.65 Billion of China Energy Loans

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Ukraine could miss out on energy sector funding from China worth up to $3.65 billion because squabbles between ministries and the state-run energy firm Naftogaz have held up project proposals, according to interviews with officials. Ukraine signed the loan agreement with the China Development Bank in 2012 and it must submit proposals for projects by June to receive funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forums removed Apr 8 Cassandra_ 14
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Apr 7 RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar '17 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar '17 About time 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC