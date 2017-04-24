Eurovision 2017: oikopanel reviews and votes - the top five
The annual oikopanel review and votes for the Eurovision Song Contest participants begins. Today we present you the top five as voted by the editors and affiliates of oikotimes.com: Fotis Konstantopoulos, Morten Kaiser, Luka Popovic, Jaime Solloso, Victor Cruz Lafuente, Olivier Rocher, Anastasia Bachas, David Hache, Geoff Lozano, Fred Medeiros, Darren Tompsett, Kyirakos Gold and Elias.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|About time
|103
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Apr 26
|Truth
|8
|Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15)
|Apr 25
|About time
|8
|Forums removed
|Apr 20
|Cassandra_
|22
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Apr 20
|About time
|174
|Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15)
|Apr 20
|About time
|7
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC