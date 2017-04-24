Eurovision 2017: giant rainbow constr...

Eurovision 2017: giant rainbow construction in Kyiv

Friday Apr 28

NEWNEXTNOW.COM REPORTS / UKRAINE - Next month, the Eurovision Song Contest comes to Kiev, Ukraine, a region not exactly known for being a gay paradise. Maybe that's why Eurovision producers are redecorating the People's Friendship Arch in Cross Park with rainbow colors and renaming it "the Arch of Diversity."

Chicago, IL

