Eurovision 2017: giant rainbow construction in Kyiv
NEWNEXTNOW.COM REPORTS / UKRAINE - Next month, the Eurovision Song Contest comes to Kiev, Ukraine, a region not exactly known for being a gay paradise. Maybe that's why Eurovision producers are redecorating the People's Friendship Arch in Cross Park with rainbow colors and renaming it "the Arch of Diversity."
