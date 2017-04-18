Eleven missing after ship sinks off C...

Eleven missing after ship sinks off Crimean coast - officials

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A cargo ship heading from Russia to Turkey sunk off the coast of Crimea early on Wednesday morning and 11 of the crew are missing, Crimea's emergency situations ministry said. It said that the Panama-flagged vessel 'Geroi Arsenala' had sent an SOS signal when it was located 14 nautical miles off the Crimean coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte... 2 hr About time 6
Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo... 2 hr About time 326
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 2 hr About time 4
Ukraine welcomes Donald Trump with high ranking... 2 hr About time 2
News Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From... 2 hr About time 4
Forums removed 2 hr About time 15
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Apr 7 RINO Surrender 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC