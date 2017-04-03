Dihaj to perform in Amsterdam
Azerbaijan's representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2017, Dihaj will perform her entry song 'Skeletons' for the first time in Amsterdam. This event is the major Eurovision's gathering weeks before the Contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC