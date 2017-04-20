Czech Centre in Kiev helps Ukraine on path to Europe
The Czech Centre in Kiev participates in the projects that strengthen civil society and help Ukraine on its path to European integration, its director Lucie Rehorikova told CTK on Wednesday. Ukrainians have clearly decided to be heading for Europe and the centre's activities follow up this intention, she added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|9 hr
|About time
|6
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|9 hr
|About time
|326
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|9 hr
|About time
|4
|Ukraine welcomes Donald Trump with high ranking...
|9 hr
|About time
|2
|Verkhovna Rada Deputy: Invasion Of Ukraine From...
|9 hr
|About time
|4
|Forums removed
|9 hr
|About time
|15
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC