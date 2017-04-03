'Cries from Syria' and Vicarious Trau...

'Cries from Syria' and Vicarious Trauma and Secondary PTSD

Cries from Syria , a documentary that premiered at Sundance and now streaming on HBO, will likely stand for years to come as the definitive document of the Syrian crisis, particularly relevant in light of the most recent horrific nerve gas attack. I interviewed director Evgeny Afineevsky just prior to a special CAAMFest screening last month.

Chicago, IL

