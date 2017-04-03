'Cries from Syria' and Vicarious Trauma and Secondary PTSD
Cries from Syria , a documentary that premiered at Sundance and now streaming on HBO, will likely stand for years to come as the definitive document of the Syrian crisis, particularly relevant in light of the most recent horrific nerve gas attack. I interviewed director Evgeny Afineevsky just prior to a special CAAMFest screening last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC