Court freezes SCM's Ukrtelecom shares...

Court freezes SCM's Ukrtelecom shares; move related to historical allegations

A Ukrainian court has issued a decision freezing the controlling shares in national fixed line incumbent Ukrtelecom and its mobile subsidiary TriMob held by domestic conglomerate , itself wholly owned by the country's richest man Rinat Akhmetov. As reported by the Kyiv Post, the Pechersk Kyiv Court decision comes amidst an investigation into previous alleged misappropriation of state funds.

Chicago, IL

