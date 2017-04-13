Contact Group on Ukraine reaffirms co...

Contact Group on Ukraine reaffirms commitment to ceasefire at Easter

The Contact Group on Ukraine has reaffirmed commitment to ceasefire during the Easter holidays, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Representative Martin Sajdik told local media Wednesday. "I hope this commitment will be maintained and observed in the upcoming holidays," Saidik said following Contact Group's meeting.

