Contact Group on Ukraine reaffirms commitment to ceasefire at Easter
The Contact Group on Ukraine has reaffirmed commitment to ceasefire during the Easter holidays, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Representative Martin Sajdik told local media Wednesday. "I hope this commitment will be maintained and observed in the upcoming holidays," Saidik said following Contact Group's meeting.
Discussions
|Forums removed
|Apr 8
|Cassandra_
|14
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
