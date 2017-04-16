Christians around the world celebrate Easter Sunday
Christians around the world celebrate Easter Sunday Christians of Ethiopian origin attend the Resurrection Mass, at the Ethiopian Coptic church, in Athens. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ogmVrW A Cypriot Greek Orthodox worshipper holds a candle and prayer book outside Faneromeni church in the old city of Nicosia during the Easter Saturday vigil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Apr 8
|Cassandra_
|14
|Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14)
|Apr 7
|RINO Surrender
|13
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mar 22
|The Boss
|7
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar '17
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar '17
|About time
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC