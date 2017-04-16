Christians around the world celebrate Easter Sunday Christians of Ethiopian origin attend the Resurrection Mass, at the Ethiopian Coptic church, in Athens. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ogmVrW A Cypriot Greek Orthodox worshipper holds a candle and prayer book outside Faneromeni church in the old city of Nicosia during the Easter Saturday vigil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.