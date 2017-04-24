Chornobyl: experience for two

Chornobyl: experience for two

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Day

The anniversary of the Chornobyl Power Plant accident became an occasion for a meeting between Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko. They first met at the station's territory and inspected the construction of a new protective cover over the reactor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Right Sector supporters rally in K... (Jul '15) Apr 26 About time 103
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... Apr 26 Truth 8
News Ukrainians training with US forces have their o... (Jul '15) Apr 25 About time 8
Forums removed Apr 20 Cassandra_ 22
News True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16) Apr 20 About time 174
News Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15) Apr 20 About time 7
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,262 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC