Chabad rabbi beaten in Ukraine dies of injuries 6 months after attack

A Chabad rabbi who was severely beaten six months ago at a train station in the western Ukrainian city of Zhitomir has died. Rabbi Mendel Deitsch was 64. He died in Israel where he was airlifted and treated following the attack days after Rosh Hashanah, which he spent in the Ukrainian town of Haditch, the resting place of Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, the founder of Chabad-Lubavitch.

Chicago, IL

