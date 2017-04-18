Cargo ship with 12 crew sinks in Blac...

Cargo ship with 12 crew sinks in Black Sea off Russian coast

19 hrs ago

A cargo vessel with 12 crew members aboard sank on Wednesday morning off Russia's Black Sea coast, authorities said as they searched for some of the seamen who are still missing. The cargo ship -- which was transporting grain from Russia's southern Rostov region to Turkey -- went missing from radars in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, early Wednesday, the local branch of the emergencies ministry said.

