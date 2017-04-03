Canada, Ukraine formalize defense cooperation1 hour ago
Canada and Ukraine have formalized a defense pact that would see Canada continue to offer military training and share combat expertise. Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan met in Ottawa with his Ukrainian counterpart Stepan Poltorak to sign the defense cooperation agreement yesterday.
