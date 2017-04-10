Bloodied Ukraine marks three years of...

Bloodied Ukraine marks three years of separatist war

A bloodied Ukraine marked three years yesterday since it launched a campaign against Russian-backed eastern separatists that now looks like an interminable conflict whose terms are dictated by the Kremlin. More than 10,000 people have died in Europe's only war zone in that time -- a figure unimaginable when Kiev was riding the jubilant high of its February 2014 pro-EU revolution in which a self-enriching pro-Kremlin regime was sent fleeing into Russian exile.

