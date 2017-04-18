BAKU: Ukrainian MP slams Zaporozhye regional council for "Armenian genocide" statement
Ukrainian MP Maxim Kuryachiy, who also heads the Ukraine-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary working group, has criticized the Zaporozhye Regional Council for its statement on the so-called "Armenian genocide". No local council in Ukraine has the right to submit issues of strategic importance for nationwide discussion, Kuryachiy told APA on Wednesday.
