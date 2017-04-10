Azerbaijan delivers over 40,000 tons of oil to Ukrainian refinery

The volume of transportation of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light oil to Ukraine's Kremenchug refinery totaled 43,320 tons of oil in March 2017, says a message posted on the website of UkrTransNafta OJSC . UkrTransNafta has resumed work of an oil pipeline from Odessa to Kremenchug since March 10 and started transportation of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery.

