Azerbaijan delivers over 40,000 tons ...

Azerbaijan delivers over 40,000 tons of oil to Ukrainian refinery

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Trend

The volume of transportation of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light oil to Ukraine's Kremenchug refinery totaled 43,320 tons of oil in March 2017, says a message posted on the website of UkrTransNafta OJSC . UkrTransNafta has resumed work of an oil pipeline from Odessa to Kremenchug since March 10 and started transportation of Azeri Light oil to the Kremenchug refinery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forums removed Apr 8 Cassandra_ 14
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Apr 7 RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar '17 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar '17 About time 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,227,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC