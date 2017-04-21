As Trump Nears First 100 Days

As Trump Nears First 100 Days

The Trump administration is still in the throes of getting its foreign policy act together, expressing conflicting messages on Russia, Syria and other troubles abroad as it nears the 100th day of his presidency. In domestic matters, Obamacare is still the law, at least for the time being, Trump's tax cut plan is facing a tangle of GOP policy disputes in Congress that will not be taken up until August at the earliest, while the economy shows deepening signs of weakness.

