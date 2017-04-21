As Trump Nears First 100 Days
The Trump administration is still in the throes of getting its foreign policy act together, expressing conflicting messages on Russia, Syria and other troubles abroad as it nears the 100th day of his presidency. In domestic matters, Obamacare is still the law, at least for the time being, Trump's tax cut plan is facing a tangle of GOP policy disputes in Congress that will not be taken up until August at the earliest, while the economy shows deepening signs of weakness.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thu
|Cassandra_
|22
|True Ukrainian history - " now in every school (Feb '16)
|Thu
|About time
|174
|Nazis start another civil war, in western Ukrai... (Jul '15)
|Thu
|About time
|7
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Thu
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Did I run off the forum Jewish Russian supporte...
|Apr 19
|About time
|6
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Apr 19
|About time
|326
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|Apr 19
|About time
|4
