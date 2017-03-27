Antonov completes first flight of An-...

Antonov completes first flight of An-132D

Antonov completed on 31 March first flight of the Saudi Arabia-backed An-132D multi-purpose turboprop aircraft in Kiev, Ukraine. The event attended by Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko comes four months after the heavily modified and upgraded version of the An-32 rolled-out of Antonov's factory on 16 December.

