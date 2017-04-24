An American paramedic was just killed...

An American paramedic was just killed in eastern Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has said it was "shocked" over the death of a U.S. citizen serving as an international monitor in the conflict zone in Ukraine and called on Russia to use its influence to allow a full investigation. The comments came on April 23 after the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said a member of its monitoring staff was killed and two more were injured after their vehicle hit a mine in eastern Ukraine in an area controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

