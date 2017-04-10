Alleged Plot, Coming Trial In Montene...

Alleged Plot, Coming Trial In Montenegro Reads Like a Thriller

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

Sen. John McCain, right, shakes hand with Montenegrin army officers in Podgorica, Montenegro on April 12. McCain has congratulated Montenegro for its upcoming NATO membership. The tiny Balkan country of Montenegro may be best known for its stunning coastline on the Adriatic sea - and as a setting for the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forums removed Apr 8 Cassandra_ 14
News Rice says Russian move on Ukraine would be mistake (Feb '14) Apr 7 RINO Surrender 13
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar '17 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar '17 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar '17 About time 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC