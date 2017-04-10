After praise and death threats, Ukraine's central bank governor quits

Ukraine's Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontereva has resigned, an official said on Monday, depriving it of a tough reformer capable of taking on vested interests at a time when the country is recovering from a steep recession. FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's central bank head Valeria Gontareva speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, December 29, 2015.

