Acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtus...

Acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko dies in Oklahoma

He was 84. Ginny Hensley, a spokeswoman for Hillcrest Medical Center in the eastern Oklahoma city of Tulsa, confirmed Yevtushenko's death. Roger Blais, the provost at the University of Tulsa, where Yevtushenko was a longtime faculty member, said he was told Yevtushenko died Saturday morning.

