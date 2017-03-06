"You heal souls and bring home senses"

"It is a high-profile event for us," "we feel as if we were a living part of great Ukraine," "you heal souls and bring home senses..." It is with these sentiments, fascination, and great satisfaction that city residents met the opening of the Den Photo Exhibit at Pryluky's community center. Braving the rainy and cool weather in the morning, more than a hundred people came not just to see and enjoy beauty but to recall and, what is more, analyze Ukraine's milestones in the past year.

