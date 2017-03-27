Work progresses on Nibulon's transshi...

Work progresses on Nibulon's transshipment terminal

Nibulon said it will finish general construction work on its new transshipment terminal on May 20. Photo courtesy of Nibulon. KIEV, UKRAINE Nibulon said it hopes to start operations this June at its transshipment terminal in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.



