Work progresses on Nibulon's transshipment terminal
Nibulon said it will finish general construction work on its new transshipment terminal on May 20. Photo courtesy of Nibulon. KIEV, UKRAINE Nibulon said it hopes to start operations this June at its transshipment terminal in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine.
