Why is the Trudeau Government Escalating its Belligerence Towards Russia?
Yesterday it was confirmed that 200 Canadian troops would remain in the Ukraine for at least two more years. This "training" mission in the Ukraine is on top of two hundred troops in Poland, a naval frigate in the Mediterranean and Black Sea and a half dozen CF-18 fighter jets on their way to locations near Russia's border.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The United States abandons Ukraine
|14 min
|About time
|22
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|About time
|13,279
|Hero or villain? WWII partisan Bandera still an... (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|About time
|504
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|2 hr
|About time
|374
|Ukrainians clamour for Canadian TV content and ... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|About time
|13
|Russia Demands Ukraine Release Communications W... (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|About time
|19
|a Right Sector threatens armed march on Kiev un... (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|About time
|61
