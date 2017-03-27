Why is Canada so weak on Russia?

In the largest and most raucous protests against Russian strongman Vladimir Putin since the rigged elections of 2012, tens of thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets of at least 80 towns and cities across Russia over the weekend. From Vladivostok on the Pacific coast, through major cities like Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg all the way to St. Petersburg where the 1917 Russian revolution kicked off a century ago, the protestors marched and chanted.

