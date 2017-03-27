Why is Canada so weak on Russia?

Why is Canada so weak on Russia?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

In the largest and most raucous protests against Russian strongman Vladimir Putin since the rigged elections of 2012, tens of thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets of at least 80 towns and cities across Russia over the weekend. From Vladivostok on the Pacific coast, through major cities like Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg all the way to St. Petersburg where the 1917 Russian revolution kicked off a century ago, the protestors marched and chanted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Mar 11 About time 58
News Ukraine in Photos Mar 11 About time 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,901,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC