What a murdered former Russian lawmaker said in one of his final interviews

Denis Voronenkov and his wife, Maria Maksakova, visit a movie theater in Kiev, Ukraine, on Feb. 27. Voronenkov was killed March 23. KIEV - On Thursday, Denis Voronenkov, a former Russian lawmaker facing corruption charges in Moscow who fled to Ukraine and became a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot twice in the head and killed outside a posh hotel here in the country's capital. Less than 72 hours earlier, he had given one of his final interviews at the same hotel to The Washington Post, along with his wife, a singer and also a former Russian lawmaker, Maria Maksakova.

