War in Donbass continues to drive Ukrainians to Israel

15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Some 230 Ukrainian immigrants landed in Israel on Tuesday morning, the latest in a steady stream from the country, which has suffered from a crippled economy since the War in Donbass broke out in April 2014. Some of the olim fled from conflict-stricken areas and have lived as refugees in other areas of the country in recent years.

Chicago, IL

