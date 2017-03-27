USAID pauses on new Ukraine anti-corruption agency projects
The U.S. Agency for International Development will not engage in more projects with the Ukrainian anti-corruption agency NAZK at this point but remains open to future cooperation, the U.S. Embassy in Kiev said on Thursday. NAZK has been mired in controversy and blamed by the prime minister this week for delays to a flagship scheme obliging public officials and lawmakers to declare their assets in a publicly searchable database by the start of April.
