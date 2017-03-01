UPDATE 1-Ex-Ukraine PM Yatseniuk turn...

UPDATE 1-Ex-Ukraine PM Yatseniuk turned down central bank governor's post

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday he had turned down an opportunity to become the country's next central bank governor, adding he believed the post should be filled with a professional banker or economist. The country's current central bank chief, Valeriia Gontareva, suggested on Thursday she may not stay in her post for much longer.

