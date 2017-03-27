Ukrainian war hero and lawmaker slurs Jews

A Ukrainian lawmaker and war hero used a word usually translated as "kikes" in complaining that Jews wield excessive power in her country. Nadiya Savchenko, a fighter jet pilot who was elected to parliament in 2014 while she was still being held as a prisoner of Russia, made the statements on Saturday during a televised interview for the 112 station and insisted they were not indicative of anti-Semitic bias.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.