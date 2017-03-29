Ukrainian President Condemns Attack on Polish Consulate
Ukraine's president has condemned an overnight attack on the Polish Consulate in a western city that appeared to involve a shell fired from a grenade launcher. Petro Poroshenko has ordered extra protection for consulates and embassies in Ukraine following the incident in Lutsk, according to a statement posted Wednesday on Facebook by Poroshenko spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko.
