Ukrainian President Condemns Attack o...

Ukrainian President Condemns Attack on Polish Consulate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Ukraine's president has condemned an overnight attack on the Polish Consulate in a western city that appeared to involve a shell fired from a grenade launcher. Petro Poroshenko has ordered extra protection for consulates and embassies in Ukraine following the incident in Lutsk, according to a statement posted Wednesday on Facebook by Poroshenko spokesman Svyatoslav Tsegolko.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor... Mar 22 The Boss 7
News Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13) Mar 11 About time 3
News Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 89
News Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12) Mar 11 About time 24
News Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia... Mar 11 About time 3
News Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali... Mar 11 About time 58
News Ukraine in Photos Mar 11 About time 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC