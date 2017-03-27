Ukrainian intelligence officer killed in car blast in Mariupol port
A man stands next to the wreckage of a car destroyed in an explosion, during which Ukrainian state security service officer Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Kharaberiush was killed, in the eastern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 31, 2017. A Ukrainian state security service officer was killed in a car explosion in the eastern port city of Mariupol on Friday, the security service said, blaming Russian-backed separatists.
