Ukrainian group DakhaBrakha update the traditional folk sounds of their homeland

Fri 3/31, 8 PM, Maurer Hall, Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln, $30, $28 members, all-ages Since forming more than a decade ago, this energetic, highly theatrical combo from Ukraine have focused on translating the traditional polyphonic vocal tradition of their homeland for a global audience. Impressively, DakhaBrakha have done so without sacrificing their native essence-not even when trafficking in dub and electronic effects or borrowing rhythms from around the world.

Chicago, IL

