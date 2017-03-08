Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to help others manage their demons
LONDON: Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21. Now a new film, Dancer, due to open in Britain on Friday, documents how the tattooed 'bad boy of ballet' came to be one of the best dancers of his generation. Polunin himself, meanwhile, has set up a company to bring dancers together to perform and help them avoid the stresses he faced.
