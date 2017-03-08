Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to...

Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to help others manage their demons

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

LONDON: Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21. Now a new film, Dancer, due to open in Britain on Friday, documents how the tattooed 'bad boy of ballet' came to be one of the best dancers of his generation. Polunin himself, meanwhile, has set up a company to bring dancers together to perform and help them avoid the stresses he faced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will the Russian invasian of Ukraine go Putins ... (Sep '14) 10 hr About time 5,466
News Propaganda fuels deadly Ukraine war on Europe's... 12 hr About time 4
News Slavomacedonian male names of FYROM-Skopje (Mar '10) 19 hr Advents 485
News Former Kent resident represents U.S. in Ukraine Thu About time 1
News Ukraine's Poroshenko says tougher to secure Wes... (Sep '16) Thu About time 5
News Right Wing, White Collar Russians Are Training ... Thu About time 5
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Wed About time 972
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC