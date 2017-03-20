Ukraine says saboteurs blow up arms w...

Ukraine says saboteurs blow up arms warehouse in east

5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Smoke rises over a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the town of Balaklia , Kharkiv region, Ukraine, March 23, 2017. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via The Ukrainian military said unknown saboteurs blew up a warehouse storing tank ammunition at a military base in the east of the country early on Thursday, but nobody was hurt.

Chicago, IL


