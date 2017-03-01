Ukraine-Russia court battle over - terrorism' claims
Kyiv has taken Moscow to the International Court of Justice over the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea. In a case that started on Monday, it accuses Russia of violating UN anti-terrorism and anti-discrimination conventions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forums removed
|Sun
|About time
|10
|Anti-US Protests Broke out in Kiev (Apr '15)
|Sat
|About time
|175
|Russian Nazis show their colours; Red, Black, W... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|About time
|17
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Cassandra_
|6,480
|Ukraine appoints young woman to lead purge of b...
|Sat
|About time
|67
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|Sat
|About time
|54
|Why did the supposed "Russians"all leave the fo...
|Sat
|About time
|324
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC