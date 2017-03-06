Ukraine protesters keep graft trial on track despite health scare, bomb threats

A judge ordered Ukraine's top tax official on Tuesday to be jailed or pay a hefty bail pending his trial for suspected embezzlement, in a landmark ruling hailed by protesters as a blow for transparency in one of Europe's most corrupt countries. Head of Ukraine's tax and customs service Roman Nasirov , who is under investigation over the suspected embezzlement, and his attorney attend a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2017.

