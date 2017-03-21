Ukraine names 5 priority areas of co-op with Azerbaijan

Ukraine and Azerbaijan should develop cooperation on joint production in chemical industry, pharmaceutics, shipbuilding, aircraft and machine building, said Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv in an exclusive interview with Trend. Kubiv noted that Azerbaijan is a strategically important partner of Ukraine and this was confirmed by statements and meetings of Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman with the Azerbaijani delegation led by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Kyiv.

