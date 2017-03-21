Ukraine names 5 priority areas of co-op with Azerbaijan
Ukraine and Azerbaijan should develop cooperation on joint production in chemical industry, pharmaceutics, shipbuilding, aircraft and machine building, said Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv in an exclusive interview with Trend. Kubiv noted that Azerbaijan is a strategically important partner of Ukraine and this was confirmed by statements and meetings of Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman with the Azerbaijani delegation led by Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Kyiv.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Syrian refugee ban angers Albany suppor...
|Mon
|Donkey Engine
|6
|Brutal rape draws outrage over culture of corru... (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Victim of horrific rape Oksana Makar dies in Uk... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|89
|Ukrainian girl Oksana Makar dies after horrific... (Mar '12)
|Mar 11
|About time
|24
|Crimean business owners caught up in pro-Russia...
|Mar 11
|About time
|3
|Donald Trump's Foundation Engaged in Self-Deali...
|Mar 11
|About time
|58
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC